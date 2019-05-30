Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.98

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.92, with a volume of 526222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$555.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$546.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.720000040511511 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Edward Robertson sold 277,594 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$4,163,271.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,767,283.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.98” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/algonquin-power-utilities-aqn-sets-new-1-year-high-at-15-98.html.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.