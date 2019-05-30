Alteryx Inc (AYX) Insider Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $367,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $151,218.74.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $365,983.10.

On Friday, April 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $131,485.77.

On Monday, April 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $353,278.26.

On Friday, March 22nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $135,723.12.

On Friday, March 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $322,031.80.

Shares of AYX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.93. 839,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

