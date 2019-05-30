Altus Midstream (ALTM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded Altus Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

ALTM stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 223,600 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,970,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 20.8% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 750,525 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,438,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 268.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,240 shares during the last quarter.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

