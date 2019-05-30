American International Group Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8,987.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,620,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $147,684.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,057.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $206,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,263.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,186. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $86.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.59 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

