Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will post sales of $443.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $435.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.20 million. FirstCash reported sales of $419.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE FCFS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 201,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,578. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $727,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,719,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,244,000 after acquiring an additional 970,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 839,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

