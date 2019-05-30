Analysts Anticipate Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (OSW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

OSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Haymaker Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 4,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,779. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

