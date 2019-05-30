Analysts Anticipate Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (OSW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

OSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Haymaker Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 4,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,779. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.