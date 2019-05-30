Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,768,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 334,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,851,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,320. RPM International has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

