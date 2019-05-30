Analysts Expect Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 116.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 205,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

