Analysts Expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 80 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPT shares. BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 6,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $253,257.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,115,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Rock sold 17,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $563,241.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 545.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 245.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. 15,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,046. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $274.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.48.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

