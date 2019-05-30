Analysts Expect YPF SA (YPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will post $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. YPF reported sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full year sales of $14.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $18.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.07). YPF had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

YPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YPF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,663,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,593,000 after buying an additional 3,054,247 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in YPF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,648,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after buying an additional 544,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in YPF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,981,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after buying an additional 3,055,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YPF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,742,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,433,000 after buying an additional 1,528,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in YPF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,727,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.86. 82,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,531. YPF has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

