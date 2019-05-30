Analysts Set Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Price Target at $103.33

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG opened at $88.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $124.70.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

