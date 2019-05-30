Analysts Set Rightmove Plc (RMV) Target Price at $4,643.40

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,643.40 ($60.67).

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

RMV stock traded up GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 583.80 ($7.63). 1,927,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,308. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 573.40 ($7.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

