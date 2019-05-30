Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 30th (IGG, JAY, LFC, RDS.A, TI, TOU, TPCO, TRHC, TST, TTC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 30th:

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TheStreet Inc. is a digital financial media company. It is focused on the financial, and mergers and acquisitions environment. The Company’s digital services provides users, subscribers and advertisers content and tools through online, social media, tablet and mobile channels. TheStreet Inc., formerly known as TheStreet Com., is based in New York. “

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

