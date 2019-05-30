Anaplan (PLAN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Anaplan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.92.

NYSE PLAN opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Calderoni sold 149,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $5,190,250.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $60,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,274 shares of company stock worth $7,078,976.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

