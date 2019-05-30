ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) CEO Sells $155,772.96 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $155,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

