Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Anika Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anika Therapeutics.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. First Analysis cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Sidoti cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ANIK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 88,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 18.07. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

