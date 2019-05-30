Apollo Medical (AMEH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.16 million, a PE ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $105.46 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

