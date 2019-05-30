Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases 6,359 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 1.8% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Workday by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Shares of WDAY opened at $203.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.24 and a twelve month high of $217.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $53,874,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $175,338.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,562 shares of company stock valued at $208,547,706 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

