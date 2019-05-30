Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 73,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,512,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $63,479,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $47,515,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 16,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 985,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 991,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,430,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COG shares. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of COG opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

