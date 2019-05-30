ARBITRAGE Achieves Market Capitalization of $423,755.00 (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, ARBITRAGE has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARBITRAGE has a total market capitalization of $423,755.00 and approximately $374,956.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 71.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Profile

ARBITRAGE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,831,749 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit. ARBITRAGE’s official website is www.arbitraging.co.

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

