Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.59 ($9.99).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €7.67 ($8.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €6.79 ($7.90) and a twelve month high of €7.92 ($9.20). The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

