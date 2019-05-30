Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.26 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 172.79% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $261,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 63,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.