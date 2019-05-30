Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cintas were worth $143,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.05.

CTAS opened at $221.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $227.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total value of $501,861.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,404,980.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (CTAS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/artisan-partners-limited-partnership-decreases-holdings-in-cintas-co-ctas.html.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.