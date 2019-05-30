Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $108.14 Million Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,145,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,311 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $108,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

