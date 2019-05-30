AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Receives GBX 6,493.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,493.75 ($84.85).

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

In other news, insider Marc Dunoyer bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, with a total value of £493,000 ($644,191.82). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11).

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,862 ($76.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,169,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,110 ($66.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.