Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.07 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of ACB opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 896.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 660.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 200.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 515,991 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

