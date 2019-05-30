Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 266 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.99.

NYSE LLY opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,959 shares of company stock worth $31,976,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

