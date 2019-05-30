AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,310 ($43.25).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,740 ($35.80) to GBX 3,370 ($44.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 3,440 ($44.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a one year high of GBX 3,490.47 ($45.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

