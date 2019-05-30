Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,415.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,757,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,443 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 61,976.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,339,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,751,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,677,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,867,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Ben W. Perks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $112,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 22,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $866,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,520,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,788 shares of company stock worth $2,810,176. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/balasa-dinverno-foltz-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-omega-healthcare-investors-inc-ohi.html.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.