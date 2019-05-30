Ball Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,281 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,255% compared to the typical daily volume of 316 put options.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $392,364.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 8,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $496,375.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,933,147.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,263 shares of company stock worth $2,266,357. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ball by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ball by 4,406.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,682,073 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.26.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

