Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,643 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.84.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,682,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,930 shares of company stock worth $6,746,683. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

