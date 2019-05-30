Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $66.83.

First Financial Bankshares shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 3rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 23rd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 31st.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 38.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.49 per share, with a total value of $302,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,586,623.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 15,346 shares of company stock worth $936,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

