Barings LLC Has $415,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 72.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital set a $198.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $146.59 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $198.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

