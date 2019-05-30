Barings LLC Invests $270,000 in Hexcel Co. (HXL) Stock

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.05.

In other Hexcel news, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,445,189.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,211.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 3,516 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $255,085.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $2,523,900. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $73.16 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/barings-llc-invests-270000-in-hexcel-co-hxl-stock.html.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.