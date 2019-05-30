BBT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,569 TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 42,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 438.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

NYSE:TPH opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.11 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.16%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

