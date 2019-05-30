BBT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Robert Half International comprises about 0.8% of BBT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1,313.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 12,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 104.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 991,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of RHI opened at $55.51 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

WARNING: “BBT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/bbt-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-robert-half-international-inc-rhi.html.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.