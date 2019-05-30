BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. Research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 60,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

