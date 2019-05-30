BHP Group Ltd (BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $57.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BHP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,921 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,792,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 544.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,690,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.