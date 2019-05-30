Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,449 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,556,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,082,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

