Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $6,769.00 and $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.01964280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00070194 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00334221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011507 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005466 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

