Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Achieves Market Cap of $755,681.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00069745 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $755,681.00 and $10,478.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012184 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003824 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 124,185 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.