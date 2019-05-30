BitTorrent Price Up 50.2% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $364.18 million and $154.14 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00384952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.53 or 0.02368426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00168232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004333 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

