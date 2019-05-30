BitTube Price Reaches $0.0473 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and $75,664.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.01097765 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010876 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

