BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,751 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $1,420,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 368.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.17 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $113.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0348 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

