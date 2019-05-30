BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,459,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 770,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $9,434,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Netflix by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 166,838 shares of company stock worth $60,415,372 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $349.19 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.29, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.03.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

