Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $3.15 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00036944 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and $62,263.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,817,976 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

