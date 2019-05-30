Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE BCRH opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $58.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.68. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 80.06%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Capital Reinsurance will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 899,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 242,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

