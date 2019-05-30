BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 70 Shares of Cable One Inc (CABO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 92.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cable One were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cable One by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,121.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $640.40 and a 52-week high of $1,147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $278.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.23 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $905.00 target price on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,098.50.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

