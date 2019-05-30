Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,072.70.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,685.92 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,162.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

