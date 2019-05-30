Boris Ziger Sells 200,000 Shares of Matica Enterprises Inc (MMJ) Stock

Matica Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMJ) Director Boris Ziger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,364,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,847.21.

Boris Ziger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Boris Ziger sold 100,000 shares of Matica Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$9,500.00.

Matica Enterprises stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,508. Matica Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.64.

Matica Enterprises Company Profile

Matica Enterprises Inc focuses on medical marijuana business. It also holds interest in the Grumpy Lizard project in Nevada, the United States; and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Buckingham North property, a graphite project located east of Ottawa/Gatineau. The company was formerly known as Matica Graphite Inc and changed its name to Matica Enterprises Inc in July 2014.

